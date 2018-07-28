Celebrity brands and false hope

I have never been remotely interested in celebrity designers, well Rihanna’s makeup line Fenty Beauty is an exception. Celebrity designers, while some are fashionable, are not independent of their style and aesthetic. They thrive only on the popularity of the celebrity and are just basically another marketing tool and business model for followers.

Think about it for a second, a Beyoncé perfume doesn’t make you more like Beyoncé, but it may give you the perception that you share something. These products aren’t for the people who collect fragrances, but those who have an obsession with the celebrity or the celebrity’s lifestyle. When I came across the news that Ivanka Trump’s fashion line will be coming to an end due to her wanting to focus on her work in Washington, I breathed a sigh of relief. One more basic, generic brand likely to end up in landfills has left the building (marketplace). Nevertheless, for many this was a bother. It may seem strange that persons’ political and social views don’t intertwine.

It is a reminder that we all have our own political and personal views and of course, Ivanka has her own following for that particular reason. It’s the only way to explain the company’s decade-long existence…..