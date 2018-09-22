Lifestyle and fashion: An integrated duo

It’s amazing how your interests and priorities shift as you grow older. Fashion month is passing through Milan as you read this and, believe it or not, I haven’t felt the urge to indulge in my usual swooning over the collections online. It’s not that my love for clothing has faded, it’s just that as I am settling into my new home, the desire to beautify my living space immensely outweighs the urge to adorn myself. I find I could wander for hours in the homeware sections of stores. I never thought such a day would come.

Our places of abode, like our appearance and children, are extensions of ourselves and whether or not we have ever considered homemaking and lifestyle trends as of personal interest, they automatically become pivotal when a space becomes ours. With the advent of social media, too, a well-curated home seems to be as sought after as fashion. It’s like the two go hand-in-hand, even more so now because, apart from clothing, the next thing people notice or in some cases the first, is where you are and what it looks like.

Who knew that one day you could opt for a Dolce and Gabbana by SMEG appliance as opposed to one from Kitchen Aid? Fashion and social media have influenced an even stronger consumption pattern for home and lifestyle items. Even though they moved with their own trends at their own pace, everything seems heightened now. You may think that this is not relatable; think again…..