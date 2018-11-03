Functionality and style in a pair of sneakers

I can’t attach a single label to my style, simply because it is dependent on too many factors. I also believe that this is the case for most people. For example, if it is really cold and raining, I will channel my inner Kanye West, with layers and layers of chunky knits.

I could never find myself sticking to one particular aesthetic, it’s just too much hard work. However, even though I can’t label my style and stay dedicated to one particular aesthetic, there are certain things that I am sure about. For example, I will never be into bomber jackets, straight cut jeans and handbags that can fit a laptop. For the longest time, sneakers were on that list. I wrestled with the idea of sneakers taking away from my femininity, but what is femininity really? Sneakers actually look more tempting with dresses than shoes or perhaps I have reached my saturation point of seeing too many pictures of them and my judgment is now clouded.

These days sneakers are being carried by every brand. I believe that this new wave of women empowerment and equality has something to do with it. In addition to this, the rise of street wear and athleisure has seen sneakers as the primary accessory as opposed to stilettos. Brands that originally pioneered primarily creating clothing or heels all have a selection of sneakers and trainers. A closer look reveals that sneakers have departed from their usual characteristics, such as design for functionality and comfort to such eccentricities that constantly grab consumers’ attention. When a trend is influenced by such a staple item, we sometimes forget the reason for it even existing in the first place and I’m afraid sneakers will eventually become one of those things that we buy carelessly and randomly based on look as opposed to use and quality. This is because of how popular they have become…..