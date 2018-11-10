That silver lining

Global news overwhelms me, but not acknowledging the world’s state of affairs makes me feel even more miserable. It is as if I am caught in a tangled web that feels impossible to get through.

For anyone who feels this, it’s a depressing daily plight even if the news doesn’t directly affect you. But just saying that makes me question my level of compassion, since, essentially, we should care even what happens doesn’t hit home directly because, like the web, we are all somehow connected and responsible for society’s natural progression.

I don’t fully comprehend the complex structure that is American politics. And I wouldn’t have even understood the importance of the recent midterm elections if I hadn’t seen supermodels on my timeline wearing ‘Vote’ merchandise. Most people say that designers getting on board and becoming more openly political is dangerous, but how else do we survive in the times that we are living in without being able to understand on our terms. ….