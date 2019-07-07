St John Association luncheon

PhotosSt John Association luncheonBy Stabroek News July 7, 2019 Calypsonian, Young Bill Rogers (left) entertaining attendees today at the St. John Association Guyana annual luncheon at the Baridi Benab at State House. President David Granger (left of the singer) pays keen attention. (Ministry of the Presidency photo) Mickeal Sam entertains attendees at the St. John Association Guyana annual luncheon (Ministry of the Presidency photo) A section of the attendees at the St. John Association Guyana annual luncheon, this afternoon. (Ministry of the Presidency photo) President David Granger (third from right) with Vibert Parvatan (right), Chairman, St. John Association Guyana; Major General (Ret'd) Norman McLean (left); McLean's granddaughter (second left) and Hemraj Kissoon. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)Comments
