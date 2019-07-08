Sports

Van Lange mops up third GTTA junior title in 2019 

KrystianSahadeo continues to improve by reaching yet another final.
By Royston Alkins 

Junior sensation Jonathan Van Lange of the Titans Table Tennis Club, mopped up his third junior national title for 2019 after he won the boys under – 13 title in the 2019 Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) National Mini and Pre-Cadet Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

 Van Lange in March copped both the boys under – 15 and 18 titles at the GTTA’s junior nationals. Yesterday, the 12-year-old added to his already impressive year by accounting for his sparring mate Krystian Sahadeo in the final 11-1, 11-6, 13-11 to walk away with the crown. 

 Van Lange in the semis defeated another club mate of his – Dhanesh Persaud – 11-4, 11-9, 11-8 while Sahadeo who continues to elevate his game, got to the final with an 11-9, 11-6, 11-9 win over Colin Wong.

Malachi Moore is the new boys under – 11 champ (Royston Alkins photo)

 Meanwhile, golden girl Jasmine Billingy who is sponsored by Car Care, clinched her second title of the championships by taking the girls’ under – 13 top prize. 

 Billingy, who wears a championship swagger, got past the swiftly developing Samara Sukhai 11-3, 11-3, 11-9 in the final. Sukhai, in the semis, defeated Akira Watson while Billingy got her way with Tatyana Mohamed 11-9, 11-5, 11-9. 

 In the final event of the day, the impressionable Malachi Moore captured the boys’ under-11 title by downing Ebo McNeil in the final. 

The dominant Jonathan Van Lange secured yet another GTTA title in 2019 (Royston Alkins photo)

 McNeil, who had his moments, led the first game 9-6 before Moore pounced on several opportunities to win the game 11-9.  

Moore, who turns out for the Malteenoes Sports Club, continued to be tested by the Lindener McNeil but fought him off to take the next two sets 13-11, 11-8 to secure his crown. The championship continues today where the under-15 and 18 players go up against each other.

