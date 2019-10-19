Road Culture

Fears of dying in a traffic collision are real for many. We may comfort ourselves with prayers or affirmations, our faith placed in the Divine for safety, while hoping that the physical hands that control the navigation would take caution as we traverse the petrifying highways with fast traffic, turns, and slopes on roads dimly lit at nights.

But caution does not always ensure our safety. One could be the safest of drivers only to have an unfortunate encounter with a speeding man or woman, or a drunken one, or the unlicensed and lose one’s life.

Most of us will not die in a motor vehicle accident. The deathbeds made of shattered glass, dents and torn metal and blood on the road, which leave loved ones drowning in sudden mourning, come unexpectedly. Perhaps the instantaneity of the death may comfort some of us, knowing that our loved ones did not suffer long. But death in such circumstances is not always instant and it isn’t a way that most would choose to leave this mortal coil.