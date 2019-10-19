Badal: Successive govts have failed to address the challenges of the day

Businessman Robert Badal today issued a statement explaining his rationale for starting a new political party saying that successive administrations since independence have failed to address the challenges of the day.

Badal had been a staunch supporter of the Alliance for Change in the current coalition government.

A statement by Badal follows:

Robert Badal statement on the formation of a new political party

The biggest challenge facing Guyana is undoubtedly its economic woes caused by decades of leadership which have been unable to competently lay out a vision and strategy to make Guyana a rich and productive nation and fulfill the aspiration of its citizens.

In the midst of abundant natural resources our country remains among the poorest in the region in terms of per capita income. We remain stuck in time while other neighbouring countries continue to accelerate. Successive administrations, since independence, have failed to address the challenges of the day and provide the opportunities for growth and economic upliftment of Guyanese which has triggered spiraling crime, domestic violence, mass migration and utter hopelessness among our youths.

It is in this background that Nigel Hinds and I have teamed up and will soon launch our intent to lead Guyana out of economic underdevelopment. Our decades of successful experience in building billion dollar businesses will be put to work everyday, in every community, in every sector to produce an economy and society where families can live, work and enjoy.

We promise a lean, clean, open, transparent and accountable Government. Our focus, and that of our team, will be on the economic development of Guyana and its people through harnessing the entrepreneurial energies of the private sector and the guardianship of civil society which would results in opportunities for all.