Citizens, state agencies have to assist with info to enable Roger Khan prosecution

Both citizens and state agencies would have to do their duty for there to be a chance to prosecute and convict self-proclaimed crime fighter Roger Khan of any offence, according to retired Rear Admiral Gary Best.

Best told reporters yesterday that while the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) had anecdotal evidence against Khan while in opposition, it did not have access to the state apparatus which should have been working to investigate his alleged crimes.

Khan was released from a US prison in early July. He had served almost ten years of a 15-year sentence for drug trafficking. He was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine, witness tampering and gun-running. He was deported here last month and questioned over two murders before being released.