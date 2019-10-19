Driver slowed down to allow police vehicle to pass

Tricia Lindon, one of the two survivors of the Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EDB) accident that left five dead on Tuesday, says Leon Tucker, who was the driver of the vehicle she was travelling in at the time, had slowed down to allow the police car that eventually crashed into them to pass.

“Well, wa is this, this morning?” Lindon, a mother of five, recalled Tucker saying seconds before their vehicle collided head on with a police vehicle. “When he said that I look up and same time something knock we car and the car spin around and stopped on the grass,” she recounted, while adding that Tucker had slowed down.

Although still in shock from the collision, Lindon, who had been hospitalised, was released on Thursday and she spoke with Stabroek News yesterday at her home in Friendship, EBD.