Four held over pistol found in vehicle on Princes St

Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested after police found a gun and ammunition in the car in which they were travelling on Thursday night.

In a brief statement, the police said the interception took place at 10.30 pm along Princes Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, where members of a mobile patrol, acting on intelligence, intercepted the car.

An unlicensed .380 pistol with six live matching rounds were uncovered in the ensuring search. “The suspects have all been detained and are assisting with the investigation,” police added.