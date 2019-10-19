Freedom Radio, MTV were fined for breaching law after initial warnings

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) on Thursday said that PPP-run Freedom Radio 91.1FM and PPP-aligned Multi Technology Vision Inc. (MTV) 14/65 were fined for breaching the Broadcasting Act after being warned.

This is according to Chairman of GNBA’s Board of Directors Leslie Sobers, who at a press conference also refuted allegations by Opposition Leader Bharat Jagdeo that the GNBA was influenced by a political agenda.

The GNBA “has not and does not intend to target any broadcaster who is sympathetic to the cause of the PPP or advocates that party’s political position,” Sobers said, while explaining that the fines imposed were the result of persistent breaches of the Broadcasting Act.