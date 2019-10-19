Germany’s first female ambassador to Guyana accredited

President David Granger on Wednesday accredited the first female German Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Ute Konig.

The Head of State accepted Konig’s letters of credentials in the Credentials Room of the Ministry of the Presidency.

He noted that the relationship between the two countries was founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law, and the maintenance of regional peace and security.

“Guyana is cognisant of Germany’s continued efforts in advancing the protection of the environment and addressing climate change. Guyana has also placed these issues as high priorities on our policy agenda and is moving towards the establishment of a ‘Green State,’” Granger told Ambassador Konig.

He pointed out that Guyana is a low-lying coastal state and it is therefore vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change and to global warming. Rising sea levels, he said, have damaged the country’s sea defences and destroyed sections of the coastal mangrove forest. The sea water has also invaded the agricultural lands.

In this regard, he said, Guyana has welcomed Germany’s cooperation in the protection of its forests and the establishment of protected areas.

“Guyana is appreciative of Germany’s support for natural resource and environmental management. Guyana welcomes, also, Germany’s economic and technical support in the fields of public health and public education,” the Head of State said.

President Granger said he also looks forward to the enhancement of the two countries bilateral relations and added that he is confident that their shared commitment to overcoming the challenges of climate change will foster stronger relations while fulfilling global obligations.

He assured the new Ambassador of his government’s full support in the discharge of her duties as Ambassador.

Ambassador Konig said she feels privileged to continue working to further the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and the relations between the European Union and CARICOM and to represent her country as the first female German Ambassador to Guyana.

She said while the two countries are separated by the Atlantic, they share mutual interests such as democracy and human rights. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1966, when Guyana became an independent state and according to the Ambassador the countries shared values have provided a solid foundation for trusted partnership, which is reflected by firm positions and mutual support at the United Nations.