Ramjattan to seek answers from SOCU after dismissal of GRDB fraud charges

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan says he will be contacting the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) soon to enquire into the circumstances under which a high profile case it was prosecuting was dismissed for want of prosecution.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly dismissed several charges against six former members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRBD) on Thursday after SOCU Special Prosecutor Lawrence Harris failed to make an appearance when the matter was called.

Given Harris’ absence on at least three consecutive occasions, counsel for the accused persons, Anil Nandlall and Glenn Hanoman, applied for the charges to be dismissed.