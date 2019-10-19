GPL in Region Six has not addressed this fire threat in my yard despite frequent calls

Dear Editor,

The emergency crew at Guyana Power and Light (GPL) in Region 6 is very unethical, inefficient and disrespectful. The persons who answer the emergency number 333 2186 appear to be working in isolation. Repeated calls were made to them about frequent explosions and fire whenever a tree in my yard comes into contact with GPL’s main electrical wires. We have made several requests to have the tree removed but the employees of GPL are unresponsive.

On September 10, 2019 around 00:50 hours, there was a loud explosion and a big blaze. Shortly after, two of GPL’s main electrical wires cut and there was fire on the street in front of my gate. GTT power lines were damaged and contact with GPL was made via cell calls, in order for them to disconnect the power.

On September 10, the GPL crew repaired the wires, ignored the threat and restored the power.

On September 22, a message was sent to GPL’s Facebook page which is active. There was only an automated response.

Repeated calls were made to the company to have the tree removed but to no avail A Mr. Williams visited with a GPL vehicle, accompanied by two others, on Saturday, September 28 around 17:00 hours and claimed that GPL could not do anything about the tree.

Subsequently, the Public Utilities Commission was contacted on October 8, 2019.

On October 14 around 18:45 hours, there was a loud explosion and a big blaze again, and there was fire in my yard. Then, there was a power outage. When contact was made at 333 2186, the person who answered asserted that they were aware of the problem, there was a power outage and the crew was on its way.

Three persons came with a GPL vehicle and they witnessed the fire in my yard. While talking to us, the power was restored, followed by another loud explosion and blaze. The three men abandoned the GPL vehicle and dashed to the main road. There was a power outage again.

A few minutes later, the GPL emergency/ response crew went back to the GPL vehicle and drove away.

Calls were made to the emergency number to inform them about the dangerous situation. In spite of the calls, GPL restored the power that night. As a result of the frequent fires, the main wires are now brittle.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, a Mr Ashram visited with a GPL crew, in a GPL vehicle, to inform us that they will be there on October 17th to remove the tree. He left a contact number. Several calls were made to him on October 17th but to no avail. The employee who answered the emergency number yesterday afternoon (October 17th) appears to be working in isolation. She claimed that she had no idea about the situation and we should contact ‘Ashram’, the GPL employee.

The employees of Guyana Power and Light in Region 6, especially those who manage the Emergency Section, need to be proactive. Their efficiency and lack of ethics must not be tolerated. They must not continue to endanger the lives of citizens.

Yours faithfully,

Salome Hooper