Back-to-back matches for Jaguars 50-over Franchise teams this weekend

The eight franchises in the SBF Petroleum/Cricket Guy Inc., Jaguars 50-over Franchise league will brace themselves for back-to-back matches this weekend.

So far in the competition, defending champions, Essequibo, and Lower Corentyne, have distanced themselves from the rest as they remain unbeaten after three rounds.

Lower Corentyne’s Jonathan Foo currently leads the runs chart with 125, just one run ahead of Essequibo’s Kemol Savory. East Coast’s Amir Khan and West Demerara’s Tagenarine Chanderpaul are the only other players with over 100 runs.

In the bowling department, Lower Corentyne seamer Nial Smith and Essequibo’s left-arm spinning captain, Anthony Adams have nine wickets each. Adams has a superior economy rate of just 2.7 compared to Smith’s 5.6.