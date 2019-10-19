Courts Pee Wee quarter-final action on today

The quarterfinal round in the Courts Pee Wee Football u11 Championship will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Timehri will engage Genesis and North Georgetown will lock horns with Soesdyke from 14:40hrs.

In the final two matches, defending champion St Pius will match skills with Tucville and West Ruimveldt will tackle St. Agnes from 15:30hrs.

Prior to the quarterfinal section, the positional 9-16 Plate Section will commence.

At 13:00hrs, Maes will oppose St. Stephen and St. Ambrose will battle Craig. Uitvlugt will then engage Marian Academy while Enterprise will face-off with Redeemer from 13:50hrs.

Below features the complete fixtures for the slated matches.