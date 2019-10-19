Khan juggernaut rolls on

Candidate Master Taffin Khan moved to five wins from as many matches after defeating Loris Nathoo Thursday evening at the National Resource Centre in the latest round of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) GAICO_sponsored Swiss System tournament.

Khan is the only unbeaten player in the tournament so far and barring an upset in the remaining rounds Sunday is sure to win this the second in a series of chess tournaments held by the GCF with a view towards selecting a team for next year’s Olympiad.

Nathoo put of stiff opposition and it took over an hour for the players to trade pieces.