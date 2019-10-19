Tigers continue to roar 

Title contenders GBTI GCC Tigers continued their rampant run in this year’s GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship after they recorded another excellent showing on Thursday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue by mauling GBTI GCC Spice 7-0.

The drubbing was spearheaded by national stalwarts Marzana Fiedtkou and Gabriella Xavier who both rattled hat tricks while Sonia Jardine Jardine netted the other goal in the women’s first division contest.

Thursday evening’s proceedings always saw the youthful GBTI GCC Spartans side downing the defending champions Woodpecker Hikers 4-0 courtesy of a rife assault by Abosaide Cadogan who converted all four strikes to stun the titleholders.