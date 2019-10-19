USA Cricket thrilled for “outstanding” Walsh

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – USA Cricket has hailed Hayden Walsh Jr’s selection to the West Indies limited overs side, branding the leg-spinner an “all-round talent” and a “world-class” fielder who they expected to excel at the highest level.

The 27-year-old Walsh was this week named in the Windies One-Day International and Twenty20 International squads for the upcoming series against Afghanistan in India from November 4-17.

Walsh, who was born in the US Virgin Islands and grew up in Antigua, has already represented ICC associates United States in one ODI and eight T20 Internationals – all coming earlier this year.

“Hayden has been nothing short of outstanding on and off the field for USA since his first selection in 2018,” said Iain Higgins, chief executive of USA Cricket.

“His all-round talent with bat and ball, allied with his world-class fielding, were crucial factors in the USA team gaining ODI status for the first time earlier this year.

“Of course, we are very disappointed to lose him, but we are glad that USA Cricket was able to provide an international platform for him at an important point in his career, and everyone involved with USA Cricket understands and fully supports his decision, and we wish him all the best for his future career with CWI.”

Walsh, who has played first-class cricket for Leeward Islands and Barbados, failed to really make an impression for the USA in his international outings, making 27 in the ODI against Papua New Guinea and picking up six wickets at an average of 20 in the T20s.

However, he soared to prominence recently during the Caribbean Premier League when he snapped up a Man-of-the-Series 22 wickets for eventual champions Barbados Tridents.

Walsh credited USA Cricket for laying the platform for his international career.

“I want to say a special thanks to everyone at USA Cricket and the team-mates in the USA team who made me feel welcomed while I played there,” said Walsh.

“It was a good eye-opener to what it’s like on the international stage and it’s an experience I will cherish.”