The blue light debate

Most discussions around screen time tend to be generally targeted at children. Adults do have a better understanding of how the addiction can develop. However, while most tend to focus on the addiction side of things, and the need for limited use among children, excessive screen time can also have a negative effect on adults.

While it is easy to say you only use your phone a few times a day, screen time also includes the TV, laptop and iPad among other devices that most of us tend to forget we spend a great deal of time in front of. This week, after a very long time, I developed a brutal headache. I almost never have them. As I reflected on my habits and recent routine, I realized it has become normal for me to spend up to eight hours in front of the screen. While my body, I believe, has reached the stage of getting old age fatigue, in all honesty I too have probably accelerated the process by spending so much time being connected for work.