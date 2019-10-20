Redstart Investments buying 52 acres at Houston/Rome

Redstart Investments, which owns Unicomer and similar businesses in Trinidad, the British Virgin Islands and Belize, has established a presence in Guyana and is buying just over 52 acres of land in the Houston/Rome area, where a number of oil and gas companies are currently developing.

However, the company says that it does not at this time wish to speak about plans for the large swathe of lands it acquired until the legal sales processes are completed.

A recent notice placed by the Vieira-owned Plantation Houston Sugar Estates Company Limited informed of the sale.