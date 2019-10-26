Procurement body debars 13 companies, persons from gov’t contracts

In a historic move, 13 companies and persons have been debarred for varying periods by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) from getting government contracts, including the Chinese company presently executing the East Coast Demerara road expansion project.

The development follows the approval of long-awaited debarment regulations earlier this year as the PPC ramps up preparations for oversight of the spending of revenues from the oil and gas sector.

Twelve of the debarments are as a result of similar action taken by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the 13th following an application by the National Pro-curement and Tender Administration Board, PPC Chairperson Carol Corbin told Stabroek News in an interview yesterday.