Suspect charged with murdering Met-en-meerzorg fisherman

Ramesh Ramdeen, who is accused of fatally stabbing a fellow fisherman outside of his Met-en-meerzorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home on Sunday evening, was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with murder.

Twenty-year-old Ramdeen, called “Braffy”, appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until December 16th.

Ramdeen was arrested at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) by the Divisional Detective Inspector and other ranks on Monday.

Singh was stabbed multiple times, including to the chest, during an attack which took place around 8 pm on Sunday outside his Lot 33 Met-en-meerzorg home.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy later showed that Singh died as a result of perforation of the heart due to stab wounds.

The police, in a press release, had said that enquiries revealed that Singh and the suspect had a misunderstanding days before the fatal incident during which Singh was allegedly assaulted by him.

On Sunday evening, the police said, they had an argument during which Singh was stabbed.

Reaad Mohammed, one of Singh’s friends had related to this newspaper that he was heading to a nearby shop when he noticed the suspect running towards him.

Mohammed alleged that the suspect had attacked him several times in the past and so out of fear he rushed back to his home.

After the man fled, Mohammed added, he then noticed Singh lying near a drain in front his home, covered in mud. He had already been stabbed. He said he and Singh’s brothers quickly called a taxi to transport him to the hospital.

Mohamed said that he would normally hang out with Singh on the evenings but upon his return from work Sunday afternoon his mother warned him not to go on the road since someone was “dragging” a knife on the road earlier in the day.

A neighbour, who wished not to be named had said that whenever Noel returned from sea he and his family would normally have a “get together.”

On Sunday night, the woman said she saw the suspect sitting in front Noel’s house.

“….After he (suspect) sit down deh and dah bai (Noel) go in inside deh and he come out back, the problem start and all two ah them fall in the drain and when them fall in, and then them start and he get stab,” the woman said.

Residents of the area and relatives of the dead man had said the suspect would often roam the area with a group of other boys, who they deemed “troublemakers.”