Two die in ambulance crash in Linden

Two persons including a nurse are now dead following an early morning accident at Obama Drive, Linden.

Dead are Eon Reddock, a nurse and Tristan Clarke.

Stabroek News understands that the accident occurred around 3:40am and involved an ambulance attached to the Linden hospital and a motorcar.

The motor car was driven by Clarke while Reddock was said to be on duty in the ambulance.

Reports are that the ambulance was heading to Linden from Georgetown while the motor car was proceeding in the opposite direction when they collided.