Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Grand Diwali Motorcade sights

PhotosHindu Dharmic Sabha's Grand Diwali Motorcade sightsBy Staff Editor October 27, 2019 This float by the Success Hindu Temple is depicting the Hindu goddess Saraswati on a swan, which is a symbol for spiritual perfection. (Terrence Thompson photo) A float by Bath Shri Krishna Mandir. (Terrence Thompson photo) One of many Hindu goddesses depicted on the floats in the motorcade. (Terrence Thompson photo) Young ladies on a float representing the various forms of the goddess Lakshmi. (Terrence Thompson photo) The Golden Fleece Mandir's float. (Terrence Thompson photo) Digicel's float in the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Shaba's annual Grand Diwali Motorcade depicting various Hindu's goddesses. (Terrence Thompson photo) A Hindu goddess sitting in a sacred flower can be seen at the forefront of the float by the Save Abee foundation and the Woodley Park Vishnu Mandir. (Terrence Thompson photo) Live representations of Hindu goddesses sitting in one of the religion's most sacred flowers on one of the floats that participated in the annual motorcade. (Terrence Thompson photo) A float by the Bush Lot Vishnu Mandir. (Terrence Thompson photo)
