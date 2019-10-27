Benefits of bodyweight exercises

Using the same weights or machines can become monotonous and boring. That’s why it’s beneficial to switch up your exercise regime and incorporate some bodyweight exercises. These are exercises in which you use your own weight to provide resistance against gravity.

Work efficiently

There’s a reason that so much emphasis is placed on methods such as High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT); it works! In a fast-paced environment, efficiency is a key factor. Without equipment, bodyweight exercises allow you to transition between exercises with less rest required.

Tailor it to your needs

Even for the most seasoned of trainers, bodyweight exercises are fantastic if you’re looking to add variety to your workout. Increased reps or the inclusion of ballistic movement (such as a clap in a push-up) can all add value to your bodyweight workout, while engaging more muscle groups.