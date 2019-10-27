Leave a cheater, leave an abuser – a sister advises

“I was almost ready to get baby and we had not marry for a very long time when I found out he was cheating, and this thing got me so sick that I end up in hospital. It was like if my life was over because you know I just got marry, now having a child and I thought life now begin.

“I had to make a tough decision and I say before he kill me and me child, I just finish it, I just say it is over because I know it was not going to stop,” she said to me.

I had always thought this mother of two, who I knew casually, was married. The day she decided to tell me she was a single parent I believe she just wanted someone to talk to. I am not sure, but this was one conversation I did not initiate, it just happened.