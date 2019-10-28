Six weeks in prison for man who stole vinly

A man who allegedly stole a roll of vinyl from his sister was last week sentenced to six weeks in jail after he admitted to the simple larceny charge that was read to him in a city court.

Edward Rollins pleaded guilty to a charge which stated that on October 19th, at Bent Street and Louisa Row, he stole a roll of vinyl valued $30,000 from Ester Crawford.

The charge was read by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

According to prosecutor Christopher Morris, Rollins lives with his mother and constantly steals items and sells them. On the day in question, he said, he stole the vinyl, which belonged to his sister, from their home.

The magistrate give him the option of paying a $30,000 fine or serve six weeks in jail. He opted for the latter saying, “alright I gon tek the six weeks. Thank you madam.”