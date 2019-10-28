Trinidad: Boy goes missing five years after sister disappeared

(Trinidad Guardian) Five years after Nicole Jaggan mysteriously disappeared while on her way to a hairdressing class, her younger brother Andron Jaggan has also gone missing from a supermarket in South Trinidad.
It is uncertain whether the two incidents are related.
Jaggan’s parents moved out of a ramshackle home at Suchit Trace where they lived for 23 years and went to Kristen Avenue, Boodoo Trace, Penal, where they bought land and started constructing a house after Nicole’s disappearance.
Their newfound wealth raised suspicions from neighbours who claimed the family began living an extravagant lifestyle after their daughter went missing.
Police said Andron’s disappearance was reported to them by his mother Vicki Bhagwandass-Jaggan on Saturday afternoon.
She told the police he had gone to the supermarket but never returned home.
Guardian Media went to Bhagwandass-Jaggan’s house at Boodoo Trace to speak with her but she never came out of the house.
A woman, presumed to be Bhagwandass-Jaggan was heard speaking inside the house.
But in an interview with Guardian Media, Andron’s father, Prakash, who is separated from Bhagwandass-Jaggan, said he did not believe his son was missing.
He said the police never visited his home to interview him and he was unsure whether or not his son was actually missing.
Even though a Venezuelan link was suspected in Nicole’s disappearance, there were no Anti-kidnapping officers at the homes monitoring calls or visits.
“When Nicole went missing police were up and down with us trying to find her. Now Andron missing and police is not even here. You think he really missing? I don’t think so,” Prakash said.
Admitting that he did not have a good relationship with his estranged wife, Prakash said after a court hearing she had received custody of their three children Jeyron, 17, Andron, 15 and Merrilee, 12. Each week he pays $1,100 in child maintenance even though he works as a market vendor.
Prakash said Bhagwandass- Jaggan was very protective of her children and never allowed them to go anywhere alone since Nicole’s disappearance.
He explained that on Saturday, police called him to say that Bhagwandass-Jaggan had reported Andron missing. Hours later, he said Bhagwandass-Jaggan sent him a message saying she did not want him to come back to their house at Kristen Avenue. However, Prakash said he never asked Bhagwandass- Jaggan about their son’s disappearance.
He also sought to clear up suspicions about where he got money to purchase a house and land at Boodoo Trace.
Prakash said the lands had been bought three years before Nicole went missing. He said he used his earnings as a market worker to build the house which is now occupied by Bhagwandass-Jaggan and their three children. He admitted that before Nicole’s disappearance they were living in squalor but said this was because they were scraping every extra bit of money to build their own home.
Even Bhagwandass-Jaggan’s father expressed disbelief that Andron was missing. He said Prakash was a hard worker.
Nicole went missing on February 10, 2014. Police said they suspected a Venezuelan link in her disappearance because the family received midnight calls from a number in Venezuela for a month after the mysterious disappearance.