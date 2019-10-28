Trinidad: Grave digger drowns on the way to church

(Trinidad Guardian) San Fer­nan­do grave dig­ger Neville Boland en­joyed tak­ing a dip in Black Stone beach every Sun­day be­fore go­ing to church.

On Di­vali day, Boland, 73, of Cir­cle Dri­ve Em­bac­cadere took his last dip in the wa­ters near his home but nev­er made it out alive.



Po­lice said around 3 pm, he went in­to the wa­ter and got in­to some dif­fi­cul­ties. Half an hour lat­er, his body was seen float­ing in the Gulf of Paria.

It was brought out to shore by res­i­dents.

Po­lice said there were no marks of vi­o­lence.

It is un­cer­tain how Boland drowned but an au­top­sy is sched­uled to be done on the body on Tues­day at the San Fer­nan­do mor­tu­ary.



One of his neigh­bours said Boland was a de­vout Ro­man Catholic who at­tend­ed Our La­dy of Per­pet­u­al Help RC Church.

He said Boland en­joyed tak­ing a swim in the calm wa­ters of Black Stone beach be­fore head­ing to church.

Sgt Rahim, In­sp’s Fi­ga­roo and Har­riper­sad as well as PC Kham­raj vis­it­ed the scene.

San Fer­nan­do po­lice are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.