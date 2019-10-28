Trinidad: Grave digger drowns on the way to church

(Trinidad Guardian) San Fernando grave digger Neville Boland enjoyed taking a dip in Black Stone beach every Sunday before going to church.
On Divali day, Boland, 73, of Circle Drive Embaccadere took his last dip in the waters near his home but never made it out alive.
Police said around 3 pm, he went into the water and got into some difficulties. Half an hour later, his body was seen floating in the Gulf of Paria.
It was brought out to shore by residents.
Police said there were no marks of violence.
It is uncertain how Boland drowned but an autopsy is scheduled to be done on the body on Tuesday at the San Fernando mortuary.
One of his neighbours said Boland was a devout Roman Catholic who attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church.
He said Boland enjoyed taking a swim in the calm waters of Black Stone beach before heading to church.
Sgt Rahim, Insp’s Figaroo and Harripersad as well as PC Khamraj visited the scene.
San Fernando police are continuing investigations.