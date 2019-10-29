Nandlall laments continued absence of JSC

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has lamented the continued non-functioning of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) since September 2017, adverting to its importance in the proper functioning of the rule of law and the separation of powers.

In a statement yesterday, Nandlall said that embedded in the Guyana Constitution, is a series of checks and balances to minimize abuse of power, enshrine the doctrine of Separation of Powers and to promote a democratic ethos vital to good and accountable governance and the Rule of Law.

He noted that among these checks are the service commissions with the JSC being one such. He pointed out that the functions of the JSC as set out in Article 199 of the Constitution encompass the power to make appointments to the bench, to remove and to exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in the following offices – Commissioner of Title, Magistrate, Director of Public Prosecutions, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Registrar of the High Court, Deputy Registrar of the High Court, Registrar of Deeds and Deputy Registrar of Deeds and to such offices connected with the Courts or for appointment to which legal qualifications are required as may be assigned by Parliament.