Trinidad police looking for person of interest in viral money video

(Trinidad Guardian) The Po­lice Ser­vice is look­ing for a man who was pic­tured in a video among sev­er­al per­sons sift­ing through thou­sands of dol­lars of lo­cal cur­ren­cy.

The video which was shared ex­ten­sive­ly on so­cial me­dia on Mon­day.

The video de­picts men shift­ing stacks of mon­ey scat­tered on the floor of a room, while some­one records video of their ac­tions as one of the men states, “Lewwe start to check like mon­ey ma­chine right now.”

Sev­er­al of the bills were bun­dled to­geth­er with rub­ber bands and pa­per straps.

While sev­er­al voic­es in the video can be heard, on­ly one man’s face is briefly seen in the video.

One man is heard re­fer­ring to an­oth­er as “Top dog”.

Po­lice re­leased a state­ment yes­ter­day with a pho­to cap­tured from the video re­quest­ing in­for­ma­tion from the pub­lic.

The re­lease states, “The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice is seek­ing in­for­ma­tion on the per­son of in­ter­est con­nect­ed to a video cir­cu­lat­ing on so­cial me­dia. Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the per­son seen in the pic­ture be­low is asked call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or text/What­sApp 482–GARY (4279).”

The pho­to cap­tured on­ly a por­tion of the man’s face as he turned the cam­era to him­self and re­marked, “Aye, aye, aye, al­right.”

He has been iden­ti­died by po­lice as a ‘per­son of in­ter­est’.

The 27-sec­ond video ends with a man ask­ing twice, “Who wal­let is this?”

An­oth­er man starts re­ply­ing, “That is the wal­let from the…” but the rest of his words were in­audi­ble.