Trinidad police looking for person of interest in viral money video

(Trinidad Guardian) The Police Service is looking for a man who was pictured in a video among several persons sifting through thousands of dollars of local currency.
The video which was shared extensively on social media on Monday.
The video depicts men shifting stacks of money scattered on the floor of a room, while someone records video of their actions as one of the men states, “Lewwe start to check like money machine right now.”
Several of the bills were bundled together with rubber bands and paper straps.
While several voices in the video can be heard, only one man’s face is briefly seen in the video.
One man is heard referring to another as “Top dog”.
Police released a statement yesterday with a photo captured from the video requesting information from the public.
The release states, “The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking information on the person of interest connected to a video circulating on social media. Anyone with information on the person seen in the picture below is asked call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or text/WhatsApp 482–GARY (4279).”
The photo captured only a portion of the man’s face as he turned the camera to himself and remarked, “Aye, aye, aye, alright.”
He has been identidied by police as a ‘person of interest’.
The 27-second video ends with a man asking twice, “Who wallet is this?”
Another man starts replying, “That is the wallet from the…” but the rest of his words were inaudible.