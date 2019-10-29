For the 10th time!

Avinash Persaud Sunday cemented his place as the best golfer in the country after winning the Guyana Open for a record tenth time while Guyana-born Barbadian, Julia Stephenson, shocked the female division on her way to the title.

At the Lusignan Golf Course over the weekend, Persaud had a scare on the first day with the local players on his heels but emerged with the best Gross (71) while Alfred Mentore secured best net (66) after day one.

However, when the dust settled in fading light on Sunday, Persaud paved the way with 146 gross. Avinda Kishore was relegated to second with 149 while former fast bowler, Franklyn Stephenson copped third with 157.