Essequibo couple freed of human trafficking charges

Essequibo couple Dhanraj and Kamwattie Rambaran, who were charged in April with trafficking two Venezuelan women, have been freed after a court upheld a no-case submission made by their attorney.

The couple, who are the owners of La Cabana Bar, were charged before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court with trafficking two Venezuelan women between January 1st, 2019 and February 16th, 2019, at Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast.

The charges were brought after the original charges of using their home as a brothel were withdrawn based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Attorney Bernard Da Silva represented the couple.