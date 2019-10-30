GECOM moving to clear voters list of registrants who haven’t collected ID cards since 2008

Over 25,000 persons could be excluded from the 2020 Official List of Electors (OLE) if they do not uplift their national identification cards, some of which have been sitting uncollected at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) since 2008.

“Their names will be published in the newspapers and they will be given 21 days within which to collect it and if they fail to respond to that then they will be prevented from voting,” opposition-nominated commissioner Sase Gunraj told reporters following yesterday’s statutory GECOM meeting.

Government-nominated commissioner Charles Corbin went on to clarify that while these persons will be removed from the OLE, their names will remain on the National Register of Registrants (NRR).