Two confess to role in murder of Corentyne fishermen – source - police hunting three others

Two men have confessed to investigators that they were a part of a five-man fishing crew that was behind the recent piracy attack which left two Corentyne fishermen dead and two missing.

According to a police source, investigators are looking for three other perpetrators who are said to be from Everton Village, Corentyne; Belvedere Village, Corentyne; and Cromarty Village, Corentyne.

As of yesterday afternoon, Stabroek News was told that investigators had received information that the three suspects had returned to sea in an effort to evade arrest. However, efforts were being made to apprehend them.