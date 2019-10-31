Granger extends tenure of two procurement commissioners

President David Granger has extended by one year, the tenure of the two top officials at the Public Procurement Commission (PPC).

“Chairperson Carol Corbin and Vice Chair Nanda Gopaul, they have been given extensions,” Minister of State Dawn Hastings-Williams told Stabroek News yesterday. “We were always advocating for the PPC ever since we were in the opposition. And when we came into government, we ensured we put that [body] in place…realising and seeing the importance, we decided to extend the life of two of the commissioners,” she added.

She explained that at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Granger informed them of the decision and that the extension took effect from 25th October 2019.