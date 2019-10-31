Guyana Goldfields third quarter gold output down sharply -full-year production expected to be below estimate

Guyana Goldfields Inc’s (GGI) output from its Aurora, Region Seven mine in the third quarter this year of 22,100 ounces was sharply down from the second quarter figure of 37,300 ounces.

According to figures released yesterday by GGI, total production for the year so far is 96,000 ounces and full-year output is expected to be below estimate.

Senior management will host a conference call today on the results.

Gold sales for the third quarter were 23,500 ounces at a total cash cost (before royalty) of US$1,372 per ounce of gold. The company acknowledged that gold sales were very low for the third quarter. In the second quarter 38,300 ounces of gold were sold. Cost of sales in the third quarter (including royalty and depreciation) were US$1,864 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) were US$1,882 per ounce