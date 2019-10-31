Jamaica: ‘Baby Moses’ rescued from pit latrine still in hospital

(Jamaica Gleaner) The baby dubbed ‘Moses’ who was found in a pit latrine in Cox Piece, St Mary, last week remains at the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital under medical care, with the case being monitored by the Child Development Agency (CDA).

CDA regional director, North East, Carlyn Stewart, told The Gleaner on Wednesday that the agency has an interest in the case and that the priority at this time is the child’s health and wellness.

“We’re just focusing right now on the child’s medical issues. The child is hospitalised and is being treated, and any other social intervention is going to come after we get the clearance from the hospital that the child is stable,” Stewart disclosed.

Stewart said that CDA investigators had been on the ground and had already spoken to both parents involved in the case.

“Right now, we really are just focusing on the child’s wellness, and then after that, we look at other interventions that might be necessary,” she said.

The baby was retrieved from an outdoor toilet in the community last Thursday by residents after being dumped, allegedly by his mother, shortly after birth the previous day.

Residents have tagged him with the name Moses, likening him to the larger-than-life biblical figure who was rescued from the River Nile.

The mother remains at the same hospital but does not have possession of the child.

In the meantime, the St Mary police are continuing their investigations into the matter, according to Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson, commander for the parish.