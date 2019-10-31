McDonald appointed Australia assistant cricket coach

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Former test all-rounder Andrew McDonald has been appointed an assistant coach of Australia, joining Justin Langer’s staff after helping Victoria to a sweep of domestic titles in first class and one-day cricket.

McDonald, who played four tests against South Africa in 2009 and carved out a successful first class career for Victoria, also coached the Melbourne Renegades to the domestic T20 championship in the “Big Bash” tournament.

“Andrew complements our coaching panel perfectly,” Langer said of the 38-year-old, whose first major coaching job was at English county side Leicestershire.

“I have no doubt his all-round knowledge and man management skills will be a positive addition to our team.”

The in-demand McDonald announced a three-year deal last week to coach Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals and is also head coach of Birmingham Phoenix for the inaugural season of the Hundred.

Cricket Australia said his starting date in his new role was to be determined.