NAMILCO steals the show at GNBS quality awards event

With high quality standards having increasingly become an essential prerequisite for keeping up with – and increasingly, fending off both local and international jousting for limited markets – the local manufacturing sector appears be cultivating an increasing awareness of the necessity to raise their game. Besides their own awareness of the nexus between meeting increasingly exalted consumer standards and realizing their own profitability targets, local companies are being kept on their toes by bars that are being set by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards. (GNBS). The GNBS seeks, not just to ensure that standards meet with what the market demands but also the product quality can engender ever higher standards of consumer confidence. That, at least, is its mission.