Business

Scotiabank among world’s best workplaces

Scotiabank Ltd has been named by an organization known as The Great Place to Work Institute among the top 25 list in the 2019 World’s Best Work­places by the Great Place to Work Institute, the Trinidad Guardian reported yesterday. The bank reportedly moved into 20th position, rising five places from its 2018 ranking.

Scotia qual­i­fied as a re­sult of its suc­cess in ap­pear­ing in Great Place to Work in Pe­ru, Cos­ta Ri­ca, Chile, Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic, Pana­ma, El Sal­vador, Trinidad and To­ba­go, Lon­don and Sin­ga­pore.

Sco­tia­bank al­so achieved num­ber 6 rank­ing Best Places to Work in Latin Amer­i­ca & Caribbean, though the countries in the hemisphere who voted for Scotiabank are not named.