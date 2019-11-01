Scotiabank among world’s best workplaces

Scotiabank Ltd has been named by an organization known as The Great Place to Work Institute among the top 25 list in the 2019 World’s Best Workplaces by the Great Place to Work Institute, the Trinidad Guardian reported yesterday. The bank reportedly moved into 20th position, rising five places from its 2018 ranking.
Scotia qualified as a result of its success in appearing in Great Place to Work in Peru, Costa Rica, Chile, Dominican Republic, Panama, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, London and Singapore.
Scotiabank also achieved number 6 ranking Best Places to Work in Latin America & Caribbean, though the countries in the hemisphere who voted for Scotiabank are not named.