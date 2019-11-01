CJIA stages full-scale emergency with 300 personnel

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) on Wednesday staged a Full Scale Emergency Exercise during the evening.

A release yesterday from the CJIAC said that the exercise simulated an aircraft accident on the airfield based upon a prepared scenario. The release noted that the emergency exercise is a requirement for the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The last full-scale emergency exercise was conducted on the 8th November 2017.

The Airport Operations Manager and Coordinator of the exercise, Alvin Majeed, said that “International Airports are required to conduct such exercises at least once every two years with (the) objective being to test responses by all personnel involved, emergency plans and procedures and emergency equipment and communication systems”.