Former MMC guard sentenced to 12 years for killing co-worker

Kevin Stephens, the former MMC Security Force guard who admitted to killing a colleague during an argument in 2016, was on Tuesday sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The charge against Stephens alleged that on September 17th, 2016, at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Herbert Verwayne, a driver for the company. Stephens just over two weeks ago had pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Following the reading of a probation report before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court in Georgetown, the man was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The shooting occurred around 8 am on the day in question when Stephens, who was armed with a shotgun, had accused Verwayne along with other workers of making “ill remarks” about his relatives and subsequently fired shots at them. Verwayne who was a father of four, was fatally shot and another co-worker was wounded as a result.