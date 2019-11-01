Bajan lawyer facing disbarment over client’s $$

(Barbados Nation) The disciplinary committee of the Barbados Bar Association has made a recommendation for another attorney to be disbarred.

It is expected to make the recommendation that Philip Nicholls be struck from the list of attorneys when the matter is heard by the Court of Appeal on November 13.

The disciplinary committee said Nicholls had not been able to account for $860 000, the proceeds of the sale of a property in 2008, previously owned by his clients John and Hazel Connor.

John Patrick Connor died in August 2008, while his wife remained at Rendezvous Retreat Nursing Home. However, she has since been removed from the facility as she could no longer afford to be kept there, and is being cared for by her sister.