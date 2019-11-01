Jamaican Minister stripped of US Visa

(Jamaica Observer) Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz is confirming receipt of correspondence from the United States Embassy in Kingston, which stated that his US visa has been revoked.

The correspondence stated: “Subsequent to the visa issuance, information has come to light that you may be ineligible for a visa. If you would like to travel to the United States, you must re-apply.”

In a statement just issued, Minister Vaz says he has advised the prime minister of the issue and has since initiated through the formal procedures and protocols the process of seeking clarification to determine his eligibility to be issued a United States visa.

Vaz in his release stated that as a public figure he is obligated to keep the public updated on the outcome of the process/appeal of the revocation, which has been formally lodged.

In 2008, Minister Vaz renounced his US citizenship following the issuance of a ruling in the dual citizenship case, which was brought against him.

“I am committed to pursuing the matter concerning the revocation of his US visa with the aim of a positive result,” Vaz said in his statement.