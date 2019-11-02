Exxon to drill three more exploration wells in coming months

With Guyana’s first oil production projected for next month, ExxonMobil yesterday announced that it will begin drilling three additional exploration wells in the Stabroek Block in the coming months, even as the company boasted of its success here during its third quarter earnings call.

“We continue to progress considerable undrilled potential in Guyana…three upcoming wells, Uaru, Mako, and Hassa are planned to spud in the upcoming months,” said ExxonMobil’s Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary Neil Hansen, who led yesterday’s financial update for the third quarter.

Providing an update on the company’s Guyana operations, Hansen said even as preparation is underway for possible production next month, it is dependent on weather conditions.