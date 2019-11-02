Daniel Craig helps to rebuild Jamaican jerk chicken eatery destroyed by fire

(Jamaica Observer) AGENT 007 is on a new mission. And this time, his cross hairs are fixed on the rustic parish of Portland.

According to the United Kingdom’s The Sun newspaper, actor Daniel Craig is spearheading a fund-raising effort to rebuild a jerk chicken shack which was gutted by fire last month. The establishment had employed a staff of 15.

The 51-year-old actor regularly dined at Piggy’s in Port Antonio during filming of the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Craig, who had hurt his ankle in May during the filming, has joined cast and crew and donated cash to pay for the £35,000 rebuild. One fund-raising site shows a £1,000 donation from EON Productions.

“The cast and crew on the latest Bond film regularly ate at Piggy’s when they were in Jamaica and loved it. It’s really well known,” a source was quoted by The Sun as saying.

“They were all extremely sad to hear about the fire and want to do something to help rebuild it. They’re having a whip round for the owner to get it back on its feet as soon as possible. It’s a lovely gesture.”

Restaurant owner Eustas “Piggy” Lindsay said the loss was hard blow.

“I was just up the road when I got a phone call to say the place was burning down,” Lindsay was quoted as saying. ““Four freezers, one standing fridge, a fan and a stove are gone… It’s going to be tough going for the workers, all of whom have children at school.”

No Time To Die is directed by American Cary Joji Fukunaga and will see Craig in his final role as the famous spy. Other members of the cast are acclaimed English actor Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Bensallah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Rami Malek.

Filming has already been done in Norway, with additional production scheduled for Italy and London. The film will be released on April 3, 2020.