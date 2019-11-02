The use of self-rising flour

There is nothing like a hot, fresh, baked good being pulled from the oven. It is even better when served, still warm and fragrant. You imagine what the first bite will be like, how you will devour that treat in no time and perhaps get another one. Such were the thoughts and feelings a friend and I had last week Friday as we sat down with our still-warm Bajan Coconut Turnovers.

A proper Bajan Coconut Turnover is sheer love and comfort. It is a baked good made of a rich dough filled with sweetened, spiced, fresh coconut. Beautifully browned, the outside glistens from the sugar water with which it has been coated as it bakes. For extra indulgence, some people put a light sprinkling of sugar on top that is baked into the crust. On its own or with a hot or cold beverage, it goes down easily.